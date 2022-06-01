14-year-old Monument boy missing since Tuesday night

MONUMENT, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office needs your help bringing a missing teen home.

Fourteen-year-old Mason McCusker was last seen riding his bike at 6:30 Tuesday evening in the 2000 block of Hunters Glen Road. The neighborhood is in the Monument area. The sheriff’s office currently believes he ran away.

Mason is 5-foot-3 and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a red shirt under a gray hoodie and tan jacket and had on black shorts. His bike is described as being a “black, BMX-style” bicycle.

The sheriff’s office says he needs his medication.

If you know where Mason is, call the sheriff’s office right away at 719-390-5555.

