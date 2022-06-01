12-15 cars damaged due to pothole on northbound I-25 near South Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pothole on the interstate is wreaking havoc on the morning commute at the south end of Colorado Springs.

State Patrol confirms more than a dozen drivers have been forced to pull over at I-25 and South Academy after getting flat tires or other damage.

This is the situation on NB I-25 near S Academy... Multiple vehicles are on the right shoulder and the right lane is blocked. #COStraffic pic.twitter.com/0yLcS9mNQF — Sydney Jackson (@kktvSydney) June 1, 2022

Troopers are on scene assisting drivers, while a construction company was making emergency repairs to the pothole.

It’s unknown how big the pothole is or whether it formed overnight.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.