Advertisement

12-15 cars damaged due to pothole on northbound I-25 near South Academy

The scene as seen from the I-25 and South Academy traffic camera on June 1, 2022.
The scene as seen from the I-25 and South Academy traffic camera on June 1, 2022.(City of Colorado Springs)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:17 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pothole on the interstate is wreaking havoc on the morning commute at the south end of Colorado Springs.

State Patrol confirms more than a dozen drivers have been forced to pull over at I-25 and South Academy after getting flat tires or other damage.

Troopers are on scene assisting drivers, while a construction company was making emergency repairs to the pothole.

It’s unknown how big the pothole is or whether it formed overnight.

We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Husband and wife killed after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
Jessica and Josh Prindle.
GoFundMe created for parents who died in boating accident on Lake Pueblo, friend shares memories of the pair
Juan Ocegueda
Teen in custody after allegedly stabbing guard and escaping from Colorado detention center
RIGHT: Austin Baca. LEFT: Ramon Aguirres.
2 arrested 1 on the run following an armed robbery in Pueblo West

Latest News

Mason McCusker
14-year-old Monument boy missing since Tuesday night
6.1.22
Cool and wet for now...
6.1.22
Cool and cloudy day
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs