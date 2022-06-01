Advertisement

1 dead following shooting in northeast Colorado Springs

Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.
Crime scene in the 4400 block of Burton Place on June 1, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:32 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following a shooting at a Colorado Springs apartment complex overnight.

Police tell 11 News the investigation started around 1 a.m. when a man showed at the ER with at least one gunshot wound. He died a short time later, but responding officers were able to get information on where the shooting took place.

That information led police to the Beverly Place Apartments near Montebello Drive and North Academy, where as of 6:30 a.m. numerous police cruisers and a CSPD Metro Crime Lab remain parked as detectives comb through the crime scene. Our reporter on site says a portion of the complex parking lot is taped off.

At the time of this writing, police have not released any other information on the shooting, including whether they have identified any suspects.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

