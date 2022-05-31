Woman allegedly assaults Springs police officer during car theft investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman found inside a stolen car allegedly assaulted an officer who tried to arrest her.

The officer was investigating reports of a stolen car late Monday night. Police say he found the car in a parking lot on Harrison Road with a woman sitting in it.

“When the corporal attempted to detain [the suspect] for further investigation, she became combative and assaulted the corporal,” police said.

The officer was eventually able to take her into custody. He did not suffer serious injuries and was able to finish his shift.

The woman now faces several felony charges. Police have identified her as 32-year-old Vanessa Vigil.

