Voice of the consumer: Yes, scammers capitalize on national tragedies, too

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last week was tough for all of us. The massacre at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas sent shock waves of grief across the country.

I know a lot of us want to help the victims’ families, so I’m sharing ways you can donate safely without falling for scams. Sadly, we know scammers are very quick to follow tragedies like this and try to take advantage of folks during the darkest times. The Colorado Attorney General’s Office is sharing ways you can be on the lookout for fraudulent charities.

“The painful reality is scammers will prey on your hopes and your fears,” said Attorney General Phil Weiser. “If you hope you can help someone who’s harmed, they’re going to try to get you to give money, often in ways that they’re going to take your money, and they’re not going to use it appropriately. So our key message: Do your homework.”

Scammers will try to get you to act quickly and they will play on your emotions. Make sure to keep your guard up and do your research.

“The first rule of thumb is don’t give a donation right away,” the attorney general said. “Scammers will often use pressure tactics: ‘We need your money right now, please make this donation right now, can I have your credit card?’

“If someone calls you up or you see a social media post or an email, don’t give them your credit card information. Instead do your homework. Go to a site like Charity Navigator and you can see how charities are rated. Are they legitimate, are they illegitimate? Does 90% of the money go to administrative cost or does it go to people who are hurting? By doing that homework first, you can prevent having your hard-earned money go to the wrong place.”

Weiser added, “Keeping your guard up is absolutely essential. When we talk to people who have been victimized by scammers, there’s a consistent theme: They let down their guard. They made a decision quickly because they were afraid or because they were excited and hopeful. Do not make that decision on the spot. Whatever the occasion is, you can always say, ‘Let me do my homework first. I’ll think about it.’”

Also, avoid charities that use names closely resembling legitimate well-known organizations. Another warning sign is if someone asks you to donate in cash, wire transfer, or gift cards. You can report scams and fraud to the Colorado Attorney General’s statewide helpline at 800-222-4444 or file a report at stopfraudcolorado.gov.

There is a link to a verified memorial fund for the families of Robb Elementary on our website at kktv.com; just click on “Find It.” If you are struggling emotionally following the tragedy, you can reach out to the statewide Colorado Crisis Services helpline at 1-844-493-8255.

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.