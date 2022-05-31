Advertisement

Taco Bell says Mexican pizza will be a permanent menu item

Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.
Taco Bell says it's working hard to get Mexican pizza back on the menu – permanently this time.(CNN/Getty)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:28 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza were elated when the item was brought back to the menu earlier this month.

In fact, the excitement over the pizza was so great that Taco Bell now says it’s running out.

According to Taco Bell’s website, locations across the country have been selling out of Mexican pizzas, and supplying more of them is taking longer than expected.

But the company says it’s working hard to get the item back on the menu – permanently this time.

Taco Bell is also postponing the debut of “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” which was supposed to debut on TikTok last Thursday. Taco Bell has not announced a new release date.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Overcrowding and wind likely factors in boat capsizing on Lake Pueblo, officials say; body recovered early Tuesday
Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a dog that reportedly attacked a child.
Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited

Latest News

Travel organization AAA is estimating that 39.2 million people will travel over the Memorial...
Canceled flights mar first weekend of summer for travelers
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Motion filed to dismiss charges against Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Overcrowding and wind likely factors in boat capsizing on Lake Pueblo, officials say; body recovered early Tuesday
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Depp-Heard jury still sorting through weeks of dirty laundry
Omaha firefighters said they expected to be battling a chemical fire that ignited Monday night,...
No injuries reported in Nebraska chemical fire; cause unknown