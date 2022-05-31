Teen on the run who allegedly stabbed guard, escaped from Colorado detention center

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching yard by yard for a teenager who stabbed a guard and escaped from a youth detention center.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for the area around Harlan Street and West 44th Avenue in Denver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda was being held at the Platte Valley Youth facility and was at a dentist appointment Tuesday morning when he stabbed a correctional officer and fled. He is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 118-130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, people should not approach.

Call 911 if Juan Ocegueda is seen. 17 yo juvenile. Escapee from Platte Valley Youth facility. Wearing white shirt, tan pants. Stabbed guard while at dentist office, 5801 W 44th Ave, Lakeside. Guard’s condition is unknown. Shelter in place issued for area. Heavy police presence. pic.twitter.com/9VT9InAAvE — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) May 31, 2022

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update.

