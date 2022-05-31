Advertisement

Teen on the run who allegedly stabbed guard, escaped from Colorado detention center

Juan Ocegueda
Juan Ocegueda(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement is searching yard by yard for a teenager who stabbed a guard and escaped from a youth detention center.

A shelter-in-place has been issued for the area around Harlan Street and West 44th Avenue in Denver.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda was being held at the Platte Valley Youth facility and was at a dentist appointment Tuesday morning when he stabbed a correctional officer and fled. He is described as being between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 and weighing between 118-130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, and if seen, people should not approach.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Overcrowding and wind likely factors in boat capsizing on Lake Pueblo, officials say; body recovered early Tuesday
Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County
A brand new meteor shower could dazzle the night sky Monday.
LOOK UP: Meteor shower peaks Monday night, NASA says
Body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a dog that reportedly attacked a child.
Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited

Latest News

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills at the NFL football team's...
Charges dismissed against Denver Broncos player Jerry Jeudy
Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
Overcrowding and wind likely factors in boat capsizing on Lake Pueblo, officials say; body recovered early Tuesday
Jimmie Lillie
Convicted sexually violent predator changes addresses in Colorado Springs
Woman allegedly assaults Springs police officer during car theft investigation