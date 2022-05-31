School safety and mental health resources in wake of Uvalde tragedy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s impossible for any parent to watch the images coming out of Uvalde, Texas, without their heart breaking.

Seeing the young innocents involved in such a horrific tragedy -- it’s difficult not to see your own child in their faces.

Knowing many parents are on edge right now, 11 News Call For Action investigator Katie Pelton spoke with the director of Colorado School Safety Resource Center on how families can cope in the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, as well as what our state is doing to make sure our campuses are safe. Below is a Q&A between Pelton and Colorado School Safety Resource Center Director Chris Harms.

First, talk about what the Colorado School Safety Resource Center does? It’s a program through the state, right?

“We’re part of the Department of Public Safety and we are mandated to serve all schools in Colorado, pre-K through 12 through higher education and we do that by providing training, resources and technical assistance to any schools that ask us.”

A violent event like this is tough on kids and teens. What should parents say in the days moving forward, and what can we do to help our children through this?

“I think first of all, we have to take care of ourselves. We have to think about how this is impacting us, and most adults need the opportunity to discuss this with other adults, but we need to do that outside of earshot of children.

“Then I think we have to listen to our kids and figure out what it is they’re feeling, what are their questions. We have to be developmentally appropriate; we’re going to limit how much information we give to younger children, and basically, we’re going to reassure them just like we need reassurance: they are safe, especially if school is over, and everybody is doing all they can to make sure that they are safe in school as well, and even though this is a horrific thing that has happened, it is really still out of the ordinary, and school is still the safest place that children spend time in.”

What are Colorado schools doing to prevent this type of thing from happening?

“Well, I know a lot of parents right now are concerned about this, and rightly so, but I have to reassure people: because we’ve had these kind of events in the past in Colorado, our schools are probably some of the most prepared schools of any in the nation. They have worked tirelessly since the Columbine tragedy to make sure that they are protecting kids. And that means not only looking at the physical set up of the building -- our schools work really hard to keep doors locked, to have locks on classroom doors as well, to really safeguard who comes into the building.

“But on top of that, our schools -- we probably have more threat assessment teams in our schools in Colorado than any other state. A threat assessment team is a group of individuals, and it usually includes an administrator, a mental health provider, a law enforcement officer -- there’s one in the school or one who works with the school -- and anyone else who may know a particular student who has risen to others feeling like perhaps this is a student at risk of perpetrating violence, either on themselves or someone else in the building.

“Those threat assessment teams work really hard to investigate those situations and then to put in resources to stop the student from going down a pathway of violence. In Colorado schools, hundreds of threat assessments are done every year. Knock on wood, in most cases, they have prevented these kinds of things from happening.”

The crisis response guidelines were released in March of this year?

“We just released it back in April. That was done by a 27-member stakeholders group that took a lot of the lessons learned, not only from incidents that happened in Colorado, but incidents from around the country. We thought it was wise to put those lessons learned into one place, one guideline, so schools can think about what educators wish they had known about a tragic event.”

Those guidelines and other resources from the center can be found by clicking here.

