Pueblo Levee walk is June 4 benefitting the Pueblo Downtown Association

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - CLICK HERE TO GET TICKETS.

The Pueblo Downtown Association will be holding the 2nd Annual Pueblo Levee Walk on June 4! The outdoor event takes place on Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. Free parking is available at 1000 W. 6th Street, the Midtown Shopping Center and includes a lift via a city bus.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission or $25 to receive a premium goodie bag!

Bring your family and pets to join in the fun. There will be two routes to walk, food trucks, muralists, vendors, actors to speak on the history of CF&I, goodie bags and t-shirts!

4 Days until the opening event of the summer Pueblo Levee Walk! Tickets are available in advance on EventBrite and... Posted by Pueblo Downtown Association on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.