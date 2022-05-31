Advertisement

MISSING: Man who suffers from memory loss last seen driving a truck in Colorado Springs

5/30/22.
5/30/22.(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 8:25 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a man who suffers from memory loss.

A photo of 88-year-old henry Arboleda is at the top of this article. He was last seen Monday morning in the 4500 block of Shadowglen Drive. The neighborhood is just northeast of Palmer Park. Police say he may have been driving his truck, a 1993 Mazda with Colorado license plate 619-NKZ. Police add Arboleda “suffers from episodes of memory loss” and is diabetic.

Call 719-444-7000 if seen.

As of 8:20 p.m. on Monday, he was still missing.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
A Teller County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle blocks County Road 25 early on the morning of...
1 arrested following reported slow-speed chase in Woodland Park
AMBER Alert 5/28/22
AMBER ALERT DEACTIVATED: Authorities say children, mother found safe
Search and rescue crews on Mt. Meeker on May 29, 2022. The avalanche was reported mid-morning...
1 climber found dead, 2 others injured following weekend avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park
Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County

Latest News

The Pikes Peak National Cemetery held its first ceremony since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic
Fallen service members honored for Memorial Day in southern Colorado
As people commemorated Memorial Day across the nation, Pikes Peak National Cemetery held its...
Cemetery holds first Memorial Day event since the COVID-19 pandemic
Stolen car reportedly taken by shooting suspect in Colorado.
WANTED: Shooting suspect sought in Colorado after breaking through railroad crossing in stolen car to escape police
Body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a dog that reportedly attacked a child.
Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited