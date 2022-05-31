MISSING: Man who suffers from memory loss last seen driving a truck in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs are asking for help with locating a man who suffers from memory loss.

A photo of 88-year-old henry Arboleda is at the top of this article. He was last seen Monday morning in the 4500 block of Shadowglen Drive. The neighborhood is just northeast of Palmer Park. Police say he may have been driving his truck, a 1993 Mazda with Colorado license plate 619-NKZ. Police add Arboleda “suffers from episodes of memory loss” and is diabetic.

Call 719-444-7000 if seen.

As of 8:20 p.m. on Monday, he was still missing.

