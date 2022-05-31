GoFundMe created for parents who died in boating accident on Lake Pueblo, friend shares memories of the pair

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A GoFundMe page was created by family to help with funeral costs after a husband and wife tragically passed away following a boating accident on Lake Pueblo.

Jessica and Josh Prindle were the parents of four children, according to close friends and family members who have been speaking to 11 News. The pair was among 13 people who were on a boat on Sunday that capsized. The 11 others were hospitalized following the incident, while the lives of both Josh and Jessica were lost.

“Jessica and Josh have been married for 10 years and have four beautiful children together,” part of the GoFundMe page set up by a family member reads. “Josh was active military and was currently stationed at Ft. Carson. Jessica loved working with children and was starting her own party planning company. They both were kind-hearted people who would do anything to help anyone, and in their last moments that is exactly what the did by helping their children survive. During this hard time we humbly ask for any assistance that may be offered to help my sister and brother-in-law so they may be laid to rest together and near their children. Any funds not used for the burial and services cost will be put into a savings account for Jessica and Josh’s children.”

11 News spoke to a family friend, Brandon Wagoner, who shared his memories of the couple. You can watch his full interview at the top of this article.

“I can’t put that into words to be honest,” Wagoner said when describing Josh. “For Josh to be remembered, I mean, outstanding soldier, outstanding family man, one you can call on. I mean he was the last one to leave work. Loved his job and loved his family. He tried to tie the two in together. I know Jessica has done her best with the children and everything like that. Keeping them safe and healthy.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe. The funds will be used for funeral expenses and anything leftover will benefit their four children.

