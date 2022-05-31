Getting to College: How students in rural areas of Colorado can receive a higher education

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Like with many other sectors, including healthcare and transportation, people living in rural areas of the state have a difficult time accessing resources that can get them into the right college program.

While Colorado is considered one of the most highly-educated states in the country, a new report by Chalkbeat Colorado reporter Jason Gonzales is highlighting the disparities when it comes to college enrollment for high school students who live in rural areas. His research shows that fewer than half of these students go to college, a similar trend seen for students of color. There’s a variety of reason for this, including: the cost of going to college, the geographical locations of these schools, and the lack of college recruiters stopping by to inform students of their options.

11 News Digital Anchor Carel Lajara sat down with Jason to discuss his new report, which shows how one rural town was able to overcome these challenges and get their college enrollment rates up to 80%.

Read Jason’s full report here.

