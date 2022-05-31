Advertisement

Convicted sexually violent predator changes addresses in Colorado Springs

Jimmie Lillie
Jimmie Lillie(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator has changed addresses in Colorado Springs and is now living on the city’s east side.

In accordance with Colorado law, the Colorado Springs Police Department notified the public Tuesday that 64-year-old Jimmie Lillie was now living on Francis Place, just southeast of Palmer Park Boulevard and Union.

Lillie has a lengthy criminal history, most notably a conviction for sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl in 2005. His rap sheet also includes multiple charges for theft, injury assault, drug possession, and failing to register as a sex offender.

He has been on parole since the beginning of the year.

Anyone with questions about Lillie or other local SVPs can call detectives Rob Meredith and Nancy Gifford of the CSPD Registered Sex Offender Unit or click here. They can be reached at 719-444-7665 and 719-444-7672.

