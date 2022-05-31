2 arrested 1 on the run following an armed robbery in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo West are searching for an armed robbery suspect after they took two others into custody Monday night.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office is reporting deputies were called late Monday night to the 900 block of Saxony Dr. in the Pueblo West area after a man had his wallet and rental vehicle stolen.

“An alert deputy responding to the call saw a vehicle matching the description of the victim’s vehicle at the Loaf N’ Jug, 136 S. Purcell Blvd.,” part of a news release reads. “As the deputy drove into the parking lot, the vehicle drove away at a high rate of speed. The deputy followed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop but the vehicle continued eastbound onto U.S. Highway 50. Two additional deputies joined the pursuit that wound through several streets on the westside of Pueblo. The suspect drove the vehicle off the road going southbound in a prairie near W. 14th Street. The vehicle was disabled after it struck a rock embankment. No one was injured.”

The three people inside the vehicle tried to run on foot. A deputy quickly took 31-year-old Austin Baca into custody. About an hour later, someone reported a man “without clothes” had come to his home after coming out of the Arkansas River. Deputies tracked that man down and took a second suspect into custody, 35-year-old Ramon Aguirres. Aguirre’s was taken to the hospital for treatment of cold exposure before he was booked into jail.

Investigators believe Baca knew the victim and had a previous relationship with him.

The third suspect, believed to be a man, is still on the run.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 719-583-6250.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.