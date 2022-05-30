Advertisement

WANTED: Shooting suspect sought in Colorado after breaking through railroad crossing in stolen car to escape police

Stolen car reportedly taken by shooting suspect in Colorado.
Stolen car reportedly taken by shooting suspect in Colorado.(Greeley Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 5:55 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect who was able to elude police in Greeley.

Officers were called to a home on Monday after reports of someone trying to steal a vehicle. According to one of the victims, 33-year-old Cole Graves threatened them with a gun in an attempt to steal their car. The suspect eventually left the scene.

Soon after the first incident, police spotted Graves and a foot chase started. During the chase, Graves reportedly shot someone who was washing his car and stole the vehicle. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“Graves fled in the vehicle, breaking through railroad crossing arms and nearly striking a train in-motion,” part of a news release from the Greeley Police Department reads. “Officers were unable to safely continue pursuing Graves through the crossing due to the train. Graves was last seen fleeing east on 18th Street from 4th Avenue at a high rate of speed in a stolen dark gray 1999 Toyota Corolla with Colorado plate HOC779. This vehicle has heavy windshield damage.”

A photo of the vehicle is at the top of this article. Police say if you spot the vehicle, or Graves, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Last time this article was updated, a photo of Graves was not available.

If you have information that could help, call 970-351-5352.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
A Teller County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle blocks County Road 25 early on the morning of...
1 arrested following reported slow-speed chase in Woodland Park
AMBER Alert 5/28/22
AMBER ALERT DEACTIVATED: Authorities say children, mother found safe
Search and rescue crews on Mt. Meeker on May 29, 2022. The avalanche was reported mid-morning...
1 climber found dead, 2 others injured following weekend avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45...
Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Body-worn camera video shows an officer shooting a dog that reportedly attacked a child.
Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited
Greeley PD
WATCH: Officer in Colorado shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy
Cousin of Pueblo man, who attends Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. Devin was inside when shots...
Pueblo man says his little cousin is ‘a little hero’ following Uvalde, TX shooting
Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado