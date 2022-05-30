WANTED: Shooting suspect sought in Colorado after breaking through railroad crossing in stolen car to escape police

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A manhunt is underway for a shooting suspect who was able to elude police in Greeley.

Officers were called to a home on Monday after reports of someone trying to steal a vehicle. According to one of the victims, 33-year-old Cole Graves threatened them with a gun in an attempt to steal their car. The suspect eventually left the scene.

Soon after the first incident, police spotted Graves and a foot chase started. During the chase, Graves reportedly shot someone who was washing his car and stole the vehicle. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

“Graves fled in the vehicle, breaking through railroad crossing arms and nearly striking a train in-motion,” part of a news release from the Greeley Police Department reads. “Officers were unable to safely continue pursuing Graves through the crossing due to the train. Graves was last seen fleeing east on 18th Street from 4th Avenue at a high rate of speed in a stolen dark gray 1999 Toyota Corolla with Colorado plate HOC779. This vehicle has heavy windshield damage.”

A photo of the vehicle is at the top of this article. Police say if you spot the vehicle, or Graves, you are asked to call 911 immediately. Last time this article was updated, a photo of Graves was not available.

If you have information that could help, call 970-351-5352.

