Rescue operations underway at Lake Pueblo
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched search and rescue operations Sunday night. They said they responded to a call for an overturned boat. They said they found several people in the water. 11 News callers reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.
We will update this article as we get more information.
