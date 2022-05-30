Advertisement

Rescue operations underway at Lake Pueblo

(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 9:05 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife launched search and rescue operations Sunday night. They said they responded to a call for an overturned boat. They said they found several people in the water. 11 News callers reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area, and everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

We will update this article as we get more information.

