Pueblo man says his little cousin is ‘a little hero’ following Uvalde, TX shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A southern Colorado man is sharing a story about his 8-year-old cousin who was inside Robb Elementary School during last week’s shooting in Uvalde, TX.

Pueblo resident Ukiah Ramirez says, he is from Uvalde, and much of his family still lives there. One of his cousins is a teacher at the town’s high school. Her 8 year old son, Devin, attends Robb Elementary.

Ramirez woke up from a post-work nap the day of the shooting to news notifications on his phone. He quickly checked family Facebook pages, where his cousin marked her family safe. He still was worried, seeing his little cousin’s school was the site of America’s latest mass school shooting. He talked to his cousin, Devin’s mom, later.

“My cousin had mentioned that Devin’s teacher mentioned to her that Devin was the one who alerted her that there was gunfire,” Ramirez said. “The teacher also stated that Devin helped console the other kids who were frantic and panicked, and so for that reason, I see my cousin Devin as a little hero.”

Ramirez’s older siblings both attended Robb elementary years ago.

“You never think a tragedy is going to happen so close to home, or so close to your family,” he said.

Ramirez said, he’s grateful his family is okay... but the situation has left him knowing that cousin Devin could have been one of the victims. Nineteen children and two teachers were killed in the country’s deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in 2012.

“I have wept after seeing several news stories. It’s hard enough for us grownups to feel that, but I just can’t imagine the horrors that those children had to witness, even the fear of running for your life, it’s unfathomable,” Ramirez said.

He says, he wants Devin and others in the Uvalde community to know Coloradans are thinking of them.

“If folks want to send a card, stuffed animal, or whatever, reach out to me. I would love to forward those to Devin and his sister and their little classmates,” Ramirez added.

Email Ukiahjw@icloud.com if you’d like to give to Devin and his community.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.