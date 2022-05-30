Advertisement

Police: 6 wounded in Tennessee shooting were children

More mass shootings occurred over the weekend. (Source: CNN/WTVC/US Open Tennis Championships/KOKI/KSNV/KDOT/Twitter/@ryansongalia/@thatkidfrombk/@naomiosaka)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 3:39 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Police say six people wounded in weekend gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, business district were all children.

Chattanooga Police said in a statement on Monday that five of the victims were 15 and one was 13.

Officers were patrolling the area Saturday night when they heard gunfire and responded to find multiple people shooting weapons and numerous people fleeing the area.

The statement said some officers provided first aid while others began securing the scene.

Police say the shooting involved two groups of people that appeared to be advancing toward each other at the beginning of an altercation when two individuals in one group pulled guns and fired at the other group.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirms this is the boat that capsized at Lake Pueblo on May 29,...
1 missing, 1 dead and 11 hospitalized after boat capsizes on Lake Pueblo
A Teller County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle blocks County Road 25 early on the morning of...
1 arrested following reported slow-speed chase in Woodland Park
AMBER Alert 5/28/22
AMBER ALERT DEACTIVATED: Authorities say children, mother found safe
Search and rescue crews on Mt. Meeker on May 29, 2022. The avalanche was reported mid-morning...
1 climber found dead, 2 others injured following weekend avalanche in Rocky Mountain National Park
Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45...
Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Agatha, center, off the Pacific...
Pacific season’s 1st hurricane aims at Mexico tourist zone
Cousin of Pueblo man, who attends Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX. Devin was inside when shots...
Pueblo man shares story of 8 yr old cousin, survivor of Uvalde, TX shooting
Authorities in Colorado seized about 30 pounds of suspected meth following a traffic stop.
30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado
Police say two people are dead and 20 others injured in a crash that sent two cars careening...
2 killed, 20 injured after car barrels into Nebraska crowd
FILE - President Joe Biden addressed Naval Academy graduates at their commencement ceremony on...
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites pocketbooks