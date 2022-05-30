Parolee suspected of attempted murder after 2 people were shot in Pueblo on Sunday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody following a shooting Sunday night in Pueblo.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Evans Avenue just after 10 p.m. The neighborhood is a few blocks north of Northern Avenue and west of I-25. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two shooting victims. Both victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Ryan Bobby Cruz as the suspect. Cruz is charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and parole hold. Cruz has been previously charged with 1st-degree assault, felony menacing and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

