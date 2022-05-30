Man killed in I-25 crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was killed after his car went airborne on the interstate and flipped over Sunday evening.

Troopers say the man was traveling southbound on I-25 near mile marker 113 when he veered into the median.

“The vehicle ... became airborne,” State Patrol wrote in a news release. “The Cadillac overturned, ejecting the driver. The male died on scene.”

No passengers were reported, and no other cars were involved. The driver has only been identified at this time as a 46-year-old man.

The deceased was driving a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade. The crash was reported at approximately 5:16 p.m. Troopers ask that anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the crash or witnessed the crash contact State Patrol right away at 719-544-2424.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.