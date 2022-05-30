Advertisement

Doherty’s NJROTC honors Pearl Harbor hero at a gravesite in Colorado Springs on Memorial Day

Doherty’s NJROTC placed flags on Petty Officer Daniel T. Griffin’s gravesite 5/30/22.
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The purpose of Memorial Day is to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice serving our country.

A group of young NJROTC members from Doherty High School spent part of the holiday at Evergreen Cemetery in Colorado Springs. They were honoring a man who is believed to have been the first American casualty of Pearl Harbor, Petty Officer Daniel T. Griffin. Click here to read more about Griffin from a story published by 11 News Partner The Gazette in 2015 in which Griffin’s son explains why he should be remembered as a hero.

“Doherty’s NJROTC placed flags on Petty Officer Daniel T. Griffin’s gravesite, the first casualty of Pearl Harbor & graduate of Palmer HS,” a tweet by Doherty Athletics reads. “Special thanks to cadets Valdez, Havens & Brumfield. Blessings to all who have served and serve today.”

