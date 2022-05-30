Colorado veteran honored with Distinguished Graduate Award from West Point Association of Graduates

WEST POINT, New York (KKTV) - A Colorado veteran was one of only six people honored by the West Point Association of Graduates recently with a Distinguished Graduate Award.

The award is given to a select few each year to those whose character, distinguished service, and stature draw wholesome comparison to the qualities that West Point strives for, in keeping with its motto - “Duty, Honor, Country.”

Colonel Lee Van Arsdale, a 1974 graduate of West Point, received the award on May 17. He and his wife Marilee are from Florissant and have been very active with the West Point Society of the Pikes Peak Regional along with the United States Air Force Academy. He is also a 1970 graduate of Manitou Springs High School.

His bio from the awards ceremony is below:

Lee A. Van Arsdale ‘74 – Given his long tenure with the 1st Special Forces Operational Detachment-Delta, better known as the famed Delta Force, COL (R) Lee Van Arsdale was in the shadows for much of his career, yet his lifetime of devotion to the values of “Duty, Honor, Country” have never been in the dark. Van Arsdale branched Infantry upon graduation and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division after Airborne and Ranger School, where he was an Honor Graduate. He volunteered for Special Forces and was subsequently assigned to the 10th Special Forces Group as commander of an A Team. In 1985, Van Arsdale started the arduous process of training for assignment to Delta, remaining with “The Unit” until 1996, becoming the West Pointer with more time in the Special Forces than any other graduate of the Academy. While with Delta, Van Arsdale played a key role in Operation Just Cause (Panama), including personally holding ousted dictator Manuel Noriega while he was cuffed. He was also part of the Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia in 1993, more commonly known as “Blackhawk Down” from Mark Bowden’s book and the 2001 film. Van Arsdale earned the Silver Star for leading troops through intense enemy fire to the chopper crash site, extracting the bodies of fallen soldiers, and directing the force “back through hostile fire” to safety. Upon retirement, Van Arsdale was CEO of Triple Canopy, a private security company serving military and government clients known for its code of ethics. Van Arsdale is currently the co-chairman of Creative Radicals, a software company supporting the war on terrorism. “One of the characteristics for the Army’s Special Forces is ‘Quiet Professional,’” says Wade Y. Ishimoto, Distinguished Senior Fellow at Joint Special Operations University. “Lee Van Arsdale epitomizes a quiet professional: he is humble, a great mentor and leader, with superb personal and professional standards.”

