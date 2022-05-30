Colorado officer shoots dog that reportedly attacked a 10-year-old boy, owner of the dog cited

GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Greeley are sharing more details on why an officer had to shoot a dog on Friday.

WARNING: The video at the top of this article shows the shooting. It may be hard for some people to watch and listen to.

Part of the incident was captured on a body-worn camera.

According to police, Animal Control was called to an area on Friday after a dog that was described as a tan-white colored pit bull attacked a 10-year-old boy. The boy had “significant” injuries, police add. When Animal Control got to the area, the dog was let into a home. Despite an animal control officer knocking on the door, the person or people inside refused to answer.

On Saturday, Animal Control returned to the residence with Greeley Police officers.

“Officers contacted Margaret Trujillo, a 46-year-old female, who was advised due to the injuries sustained by the juvenile male, the dog would be impounded by the officers,” part of a news release reads. “Officers requested Trujillo to secure the dog so officers could safely take it to a shelter. Officers backed away from the residence while Trujillo went back inside. While Trujillo was in the residence, the dog got loose, went outside and aggressively charged at a Greeley Police Officer who drew his firearm. The officer fired two rounds at the dog, one of which hit the dog’s back leg causing it to turn and run away.”

Police are reporting the animal was eventually caught and taken to the vet. The dog is expected to survive. The officer was not injured. Trujillo was cited for possession of a dangerous animal along with animal-at-large.

