30 pounds of suspected meth seized following a routine traffic stop in Colorado

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado were able to take 30 pounds of drugs off the streets following a traffic stop last week.

On May 25, the Vail Police Department pulled the driver of a vehicle over for following too closely on I-70 near Avon. The passenger of that vehicle was in possession of an illegally concealed handgun, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office.

“Indicators of further criminal activity were observed and a K-9 was deployed around the vehicle,” part of a news release reads. “His handler quickly observed an alert to the rear of the vehicle where methamphetamine was discovered inside a spare tire underneath the truck. Contents of the spare tire included an estimated 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine as part of the investigation.”

The driver, 27-year-old Jesus Omar Atondo Arrellanes of Arizona, is facing several felony charges. The passenger, 24-year-old Jesus Manuel Cecena Portillo of Arizona, is charged with introduction of contraband along with carrying a concealed weapon.

