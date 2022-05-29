Advertisement

Wildfire burning in Conejos County prompts evacuations

The fire is said to be burning in a steep canyon with brush and aspen. It started May 28, 2022.
The fire is said to be burning in a steep canyon with brush and aspen. It started May 28, 2022.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 8:48 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burning near the Colorado/New Mexico state line has scorched nearly 200 acres and forced evacuations.

The “Menkhaven Fire” was reported around 3 Saturday afternoon along Highway 17 about 18 miles west of Antonito. The fire is burning near the Menkhaven subdivision, and all homes within the subdivision, as well as north of the highway between Horca and Fox Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order. Highway 17 is closed in the area.

As of Saturday night, the fire has burned 197 acres in a steep canyon. High winds created challenges for crews battling the fire, even grounding a helicopter at one point, but officials say several air tankers were able to drop numerous loads of retardant on the fire.

More resources are expected at the fire Sunday.

As of this writing, there are no reports of damaged structures.

The area where the fire is burning is about 17 miles from the state line.

