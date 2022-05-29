Advertisement

3 climbers feared trapped in avalanche at Rocky Mountain National Park

Credit CBS
Credit CBS (KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
May. 29, 2022
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A rescue is underway in Rocky Mountain National Park early Sunday afternoon for three climbers who could be trapped in an avalanche.

“At approximately 9 a.m. this morning a rock fall and avalanche were reported near the Dreamweaver Couloir on Mt. Meeker,” RMNP spokeswoman Kyle Patterson said in a statement obtained by 11 News sister station CBS Denver. “Three climbers are potentially involved. The rock fall and avalanche were witnessed by other climbers in the area.”

Multiple agencies are responding, including aerial resources. CBS Denver reports a temporary flight restriction is in place and Upper Beaver Meadows Road is closed so that crews can work. Trail Ridge Road was closed earlier Sunday for poor weather conditions.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

