1 arrested following reported slow-speed chase in Woodland Park

A Teller County Sheriff's deputy patrol vehicle blocks County Road 25 early on the morning of May 29, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 29, 2022 at 7:56 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect earned himself a trip to jail Sunday morning after allegedly leading law enforcement on a slow-speed chase through Woodland Park.

Police Chief Chris Deisler said an officer had only wanted to pull over the man for an equipment violation, but the driver refused to stop.

“One of my sergeants noticed the subject’s vehicle driving westbound through town. ... He tried to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled from him at low speeds through the city.”

The driver led police west on Highway 24 and then several miles down County Road 25 before he was finally cornered by Teller County deputies outside the Tranquil Acres subdivision.

“Our partners were able to effectively get the vehicle stopped with stop sticks,” Deisler said.

The driver made one last attempt at getting away before he was taken into custody, the chief told 11 News.

“The suspect did back into a patrol vehicle to try to get away. The officers, though, were able to block him in with both vehicles to keep him from leaving the scene. ... We were able to put the suspect in custody at that time and take him to jail.”

County Road 25 was closed for about 90 minutes during the incident.

The road reopened just after 5:30 a.m.

“Fortunately, there was no one hurt. None of the officers were injured,” Deisler said.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Brady Bathrick of Lakewood.

