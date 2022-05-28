Police connect shootings near local high school, mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say a teen wanted for a shooting near a school in early May was arrested after a separate shooting last week.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a reported shooting at Mitchell High School at 1205 Potter Drive on Friday, May 6th.

Police say that two juveniles were off campus when they were shot. They were both taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Both victims told police that a single male was involved.

Police say on Wednesday, May 18th they identified the suspect and issued an arrest warrant for two counts of attempted first degree murder.

On Sunday, May 22, Colorado Springs Police responded to the Citadel Mall, 750 Citadel Dr. W., for a reported shooting in the parking lot. Officers say they found a boy and girl with gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital.

Police say the juvenile male who was shot outside the Citadel Mall was the suspect in the shooting near Mitchell High School. He was arrested on the 22nd for the outstanding warrant for the shooting on the 6th.

Police say that they are still investigating the shooting at the Citadel Mall and no arrests have been made.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

