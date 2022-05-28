MISSING: Police looking for missing senior Saturday

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Wheat Ridge police department needs your help locating a missing senior. 73-year-old Gloria Gonzales was last ween in the area near 44th Avenue and west Dover Street in Wheat Ridge. Officers say she was last seen on Wednesday, but was unable to provide a time frame.

Police say Gonzales was last seen wearing a brown blouse, black backpack and white shoes. She reportedly has Alzheimer’s.

Gonzales is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5′06″. A photo of her can be found above.

If you have any information on her location call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.

