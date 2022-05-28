Advertisement

MISSING: Police looking for missing senior Saturday

Gloria Gonzales
Gloria Gonzales(Wheat Ridge Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 11:52 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - Wheat Ridge police department needs your help locating a missing senior. 73-year-old Gloria Gonzales was last ween in the area near 44th Avenue and west Dover Street in Wheat Ridge. Officers say she was last seen on Wednesday, but was unable to provide a time frame.

Police say Gonzales was last seen wearing a brown blouse, black backpack and white shoes. She reportedly has Alzheimer’s.

Gonzales is described to have brown hair and brown eyes and is about 5′06″. A photo of her can be found above.

If you have any information on her location call Wheat Ridge Police at 303-237-2220.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs
A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a suspect broke into his home near Platte...
Police: Homeowner tied up by suspect who broke into home, truck stolen
Territory Days draw crowds in the thousands to the streets of Old Colorado City. Gazette file...
Territory Days is back in Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend
Carlos Diaz
Colorado man arrested in 4 homicides, all committed in 2022
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45...
Colorado Springs police investigate shooting Saturday morning
Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs
AAA Colorado says the amount of travelers hitting the roads and airports this weekend will...
WATCH - Coloradans return to travel for holiday weekend
Colorado Springs Police are investigating a shooting that happened at the Citadel Mall in the...
Police connect shootings near local high school, mall