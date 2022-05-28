Advertisement

Colorado Springs police investigate shooting Saturday morning

Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45...
Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Officers say this shooting happened a little while after a shooting at a bar Friday night, but do not believe they are connected.

This shooting happened near Pikes Peak and South Academy.

Officers say crews were still on scene Saturday morning and one bock in the area was completely blocked off while they investigate. CSPD was not able to say how many people were involved or their current conditions.

They also did not provide any suspect information.

