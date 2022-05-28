Advertisement

AMBER ALERT DEACTIVATED: Authorities say children, mother found safe

AMBER Alert 5/28/22
AMBER Alert 5/28/22(CBI)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert issued at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Colorado is now cancelled. Authorities say two children and their mother, who they believed were forcibly taken against their will were found safe.

No word on where they were found or if any arrests were made.

------

BACKGROUND INFO:

Photos of the victims can be viewed at the top of this article. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the bottom.

The following message was sent out to the public by the CBI:

“The Denver Police Department is searching for 1 year old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo in addition to their mother, 24-year-old Francheska Tafoya last seen in the vicinity of East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at 10:00am. Naveana Marrufo is a one year old, white, female, with black hair and brown eyes. Ramon Marrufo is a two month old, white, male, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe both children and their mother were forcibly taken by 28 year old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez and are possibly traveling in a 2001 black Chevy Suburban bearing temporary Colorado license plate 4111262. They may be in the Fort Collins or Loveland area. If you have any information, please call 911.”

Suspect photo in an AMBER Alert.
Suspect photo in an AMBER Alert.(CBI)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs
Territory Days draw crowds in the thousands to the streets of Old Colorado City. Gazette file...
Territory Days is back in Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend
A man is reportedly recovering in the hospital after a suspect broke into his home near Platte...
Police: Homeowner tied up by suspect who broke into home, truck stolen
Carlos Diaz
Colorado man arrested in 4 homicides, all committed in 2022
Miah Cerrillo covered herself in blood so the gunman thought she was already dead.
11-year-old covers herself in classmate’s blood, plays dead

Latest News

Gloria Gonzales
MISSING: Police looking for missing senior Saturday
Colorado Springs police are still on scene of a shooting that reportedly happened around 11:45...
Colorado Springs police investigating deadly shooting
Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs
AAA Colorado says the amount of travelers hitting the roads and airports this weekend will...
WATCH - Coloradans return to travel for holiday weekend