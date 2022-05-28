AMBER ALERT DEACTIVATED: Authorities say children, mother found safe

DENVER (KKTV) - An AMBER Alert issued at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in Colorado is now cancelled. Authorities say two children and their mother, who they believed were forcibly taken against their will were found safe.

No word on where they were found or if any arrests were made.

------

BACKGROUND INFO:

Photos of the victims can be viewed at the top of this article. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the bottom.

The following message was sent out to the public by the CBI:

“The Denver Police Department is searching for 1 year old Naveana Marrufo and 2-month-old Ramon Marrufo in addition to their mother, 24-year-old Francheska Tafoya last seen in the vicinity of East 40th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard at 10:00am. Naveana Marrufo is a one year old, white, female, with black hair and brown eyes. Ramon Marrufo is a two month old, white, male, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators believe both children and their mother were forcibly taken by 28 year old Julian Marrufo-Gutierrez and are possibly traveling in a 2001 black Chevy Suburban bearing temporary Colorado license plate 4111262. They may be in the Fort Collins or Loveland area. If you have any information, please call 911.”

Suspect photo in an AMBER Alert. (CBI)

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.