3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday.
Officers say they responded and three people were shot; Their current conditions are unknown.
No arrests have been made at the time this article was written.
The shooting is still under investigation.
