3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they responded and three people were shot; Their current conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made at the time this article was written.

The shooting is still under investigation.

