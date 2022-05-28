Advertisement

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.
Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 28, 2022 at 6:09 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers say they responded and three people were shot; Their current conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made at the time this article was written.

The shooting is still under investigation.

