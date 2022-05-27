Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis is in Pueblo to sign legislation investing in the future of the Colorado State Fair, starting at 1:30 p.m.

By Carel Lajara
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Governor Jared Polis will be in Pueblo to sign legislation that invests in the future of Colorado’s State Fair, as well as support state agriculture and livestock.

WATCH LIVE at the top of this article starting at 1:30 p.m.

SB22-134 requires the state treasurer to transfer $4 million from the general fund to the Colorado state fair authority cash fund within 3 days after the date the bill takes effect to partly fund the implementation of the 2021 Colorado state fair master plan.

