WATCH LIVE: Governor Polis is in Pueblo to sign legislation investing in the future of the Colorado State Fair, starting at 1:30 p.m.

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, Governor Jared Polis will be in Pueblo to sign legislation that invests in the future of Colorado’s State Fair, as well as support state agriculture and livestock.

SB22-134 requires the state treasurer to transfer $4 million from the general fund to the Colorado state fair authority cash fund within 3 days after the date the bill takes effect to partly fund the implementation of the 2021 Colorado state fair master plan.

