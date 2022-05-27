Advertisement

Territory Days is back in Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend

Territory Days draw crowds in the thousands to the streets of Old Colorado City. Gazette file photo by Jerilee Bennett. (KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:16 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Territory Days is back in Old Colorado City this Memorial Day weekend!

According to Old Colorado City, for more than 45 years, Territory Days has been Colorado’s largest street fair. You can shop hundreds of unique vendors with handcrafts from around the world, enjoy great food, dozens of educational displays, patriotic tributes and live music from 25 bands on three stages.

The last Territory Days was in 2019, after the pandemic forced the event to cancel for the last two years. 11 News spoke with organizers of Territory Days, who faced some challenges getting the event back on this year.

“There’s been a lot of services that have either conglomerated into monopolies, or some independent people have gone out of business, which has made some of the contractor services extremely difficult, like porta-potties, dumpsters, rentals. These kinds of things have become harder to get and in some cases have tripled in cost,” said organizer Jim Wear.

According to organizers, Territory Days got the name as Old Colorado City was at one point the territorial capitol of Colorado before Denver.

“We’re just really looking forward to some normality, being able to gather in mass again, and enjoy each other, the beautiful weather and the ambiance in Old Colorado City,” said Wear.

Admission is free. The event is held on Colorado Avenue from 23rd to 27th streets. It opens Saturday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Monday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. There will be a Memorial Day tribute and remembrance ceremony at 3 p.m. Monday.

“This is just a little reminder to people what Memorial Day really is, it’s not just a day off of work and it’s not just Territory Days, but it is a day to reflect and honor those brave service men and women that have been lost since the civil war for our freedoms,” said Wear.

