Power outage in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) -There are currently 8,000- 10,000 customer with out power in Fountain.

The city says crews are working to fix it. It was first reported around 4:30 p.m.

Fountain says there is a transmission line that is down. Crews are working on switches to restore power where possible.

There is no eta for restoration.

Fountain says, “Due call volume customers may not be able to get through to Customer Service. If this is an emergency, please dial 911. If you have a tree in a power line and cannot get through to Customer Service, please message us with your address.”

