North Cheyenne Canyon Road reopening June 4 to park visitors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Great news!

North Cheyenne Canyon Road in North Cheyenne Cañon Park will reopen to visitors starting June 4.

The road has been closed for several months while crews reconstructed three bridges in the area. The complete reconstruction of the bridges began in late September 2021.

“We would like to thank neighboring residents and park users for their patience during this truly historic project that has replaced three bridges all more than a century old that were at risk of failing in North Cheyenne Cañon Park,” said Gayle Sturdivant, Colorado Springs deputy public works director. “Despite the complexity of this project and working conditions in the canyon, we are pleased to be reopening the road in close range of our initial timeline and hope park users have a fantastic summer enjoying all that North Cheyenne Cañon has to offer.”

Other finishing projects will reportedly take place through the end of June and park visitors should be aware of occasional weekday use of flaggers and construction equipment on and around the bridges.

According to the City, some parking areas will remain closed while crews work around the bridges and the Mount Cutler trailhead. Visitors should also be aware of heavy traffic on the park road and should only park in designated areas. Parking on the road and in shoulders is illegal and those vehicles will be ticketed.

For more information about the bridge replacement project, click here.

