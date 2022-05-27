Juvenile suspect arrested with firearm near school

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Southern Colorado Police say a juvenile was arrested for a carrying a firearm near a school.

Pueblo Police say on Wednesday a Pueblo Police School Resource Officer got information about a suspicious juvenile that was near East High School. Further information revealed that the juvenile was possibly carrying a firearm.

On Thursday, officers saw the suspect near East High School. Officers immediately contacted the juvenile and found he did have a firearm in his possession.

To ensure students and faculty were safe East High School was placed on a secure perimeter.

The school resumed a normal schedule once the area was safe.

The juvenile was taken into custody and booked into Pueblo Youth Center for charges of carrying a concealed weapon and a juvenile in possession of a handgun.

