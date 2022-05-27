El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office completes test to ensure accuracy ahead of 2022 Primary Election

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Clerk and Recorders Office has completed a “public Logic and Accuracy (L&A) test on all ballot counting equipment that will be used for the 2022 Primary Election”.

This test is reportedly inclusive of the Central Count Optical Scanners, and Voter Service and Polling Center ADA accessible ballot-marking devices. Each component was tested to verify they are fully functional and free of any mechanical problems and properly tabulates votes.

“The L&A test is an integral process that verifies ballots are counted accurately, confirms the efficacy of the results and instills voters with confidence in our elections,” said Chuck Broerman, Clerk and Recorder. “We along with other Colorado Counties continue to pass this test with flying colors, now having performed over a thousand L&A tests of the election management system throughout the state. Voters should understand the importance of these safeguards for our representative democracy. Successful completion of this test ensures the results accurately reflect the intent of El Paso County voters.”

The L&A test consists of three components:

System Function Test - This part of the test requires a pre-printed test deck with known results. This allows us to be confident that a vote for every choice is tested and placed in the correct “bucket” of results. This test verifies that the election was programmed correctly by county staff in the Election Management System (EMS).

Hardware Function Test - This test ensures that all of the EMS hardware that will be used in the election functions properly. For example, powering devices on and off, checking that battery-powered devices are holding a charge and printing from the ImageCastX ballot marking devices.

Integrity Check - The final part requires the bipartisan Testing Board to select a sample of a minimum of 25 blank ballots each to vote as they choose. The Testing Board makes a hand tally of these ballots to check against the machine count after they are tabulated on a scanner of their choosing. This test is as expansive as the Testing Board chooses to make it in an effort to achieve the highest confidence in the EMS vote tabulation.

This test confirmed around 4,200 voted tests were cast on each voting unit and made sure votes were counted accurately.

The L&A Certification for Voting Equipment was signed by the Testing Board and notarized. The Certification will remain with the L&A test ballots for 25 months. All test results are cleared; the voting units are locked, sealed, and secured ready to be used in the election.

