Colorado Rockies unveil new uniform to honor Centennial State

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Rockies have a brand new uniform designed with Nike to “capture and celebrate the unique personality and values of the state of Colorado”.

The new jerseys, pants, and socks show the Colorado backdrop with snow-capped mountains and evergreen trees.

Jersey Design: The base design of the jersey, pants and socks reflects the familiar Colorado backdrop seen on the Colorado license plate, with snow-capped mountains and a nod to evergreen trees.

Jersey Number and Name Font: The font on the jerseys reflects the font used on the iconic Colorado license plates.

Right Sleeve: The ‘5280′ patch on the jersey’s right sleeve salutes Denver’s Mile-High nickname; the two black diamonds point to the fearless spirit that embody all who reside here and emulate Colorado’s dynamic ski culture. The coordinates of Coors Field are also emblazoned on the yellow sticker.

Purple Trim: The sleeves and the numbers on the back of the jersey are adorned with purple trim, representing the row of purple seats at Coors Field that designate one mile above sea level.

Jock Tag: Inspired by the iconic sign welcoming visitors to the Centennial State, a “Welcome to Colorful Colorado” patch lives at the bottom of the jersey above the jock tag.

Hat Logo: The circle Colorado patch found on the hat highlights the purple mountains and clear blue skies, surrounded by circles of red to represent the color of the state’s soil, and the gold to symbolize Colorado’s abundant sunshine.

“While the uniform series is called City Connect, it was important they represent fans across the state,” said Rockies Owner, Chairman and CEO Dick Monfort. “As a Colorado native, I am proud that these uniforms embody the character of Colorado and the unique sense of pride we have in our home-state. I am beyond excited to see them come to life on the field on June 4 at Coors Field.”

Fans will be able to buy these uniforms exclusively in-store at the Colorado Rockies Dugout Stores and Rally Store at McGregor Square through the on-field debut on June 4. The Rockies City Connect collection will also be available online at MLBShop.com and Nike.com.

The team will make their debut in the new jerseys Saturday, June 4 when the team takes on the Atlanta Braves, and then again on every Sunday home game through the remainder of the 2022 season.

Colorful Colorado Details

💚💜💛❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/SK1TGfQ2PZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 27, 2022

