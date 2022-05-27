Advertisement

CDPHE identifies second presumptive monkeypox case

Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WITN)
By KKTV
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a second presumptive monkeypox case. It is awaiting CDC confirmation.

The CDPHE say the risk to the public continues to be low.

The person who acquired the virus was a close contact of a person known to public health as a presumptive case of monkeypox, and is coopering with state and local health epidemiologists. The state is investigating and notifying people who may have been exposed.

Health Officials sent us a statement saying, “Coloradans should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and prevention. Monkeypox often begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. Typically a rash develops within one to three days after the onset of fever, often beginning on the face and spreading to other parts of the body. In recent cases, the rash often starts in the genital or perianal area. The associated monkeypox rash can look similar to other infections like syphilis or herpes. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days, but can range from less than five to 21 days. Most people recover within two to four weeks. Coloradans can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with individuals who have acquired monkeypox, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.”

