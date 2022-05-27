CDOT: Summer traffic season underway Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to anticipate increased traffic in the state over Memorial Day weekend. Higher vehicle numbers are likely along Front Range and mountain highways.

On Monday, drivers should expect longer drive times along eastbound I-70, especially from Vail to the Denver area. CDOT says they are also suspending all construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, May 31. The only exception is for emergency operations.

