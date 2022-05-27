Advertisement

CDOT: Summer traffic season underway Friday

On many roads and highways, crews may not be working but construction project sites are still up to keep the general population safe. Expect delays and an uptick in traffic with COVID-19 restrictions loosing.(KVLY)
By KKTV
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 7:28 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to anticipate increased traffic in the state over Memorial Day weekend. Higher vehicle numbers are likely along Front Range and mountain highways.

On Monday, drivers should expect longer drive times along eastbound I-70, especially from Vail to the Denver area. CDOT says they are also suspending all construction and maintenance projects from noon Friday until Tuesday, May 31.  The only exception is for emergency operations.

For the latest road and travel conditions, click here.

