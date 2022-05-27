Bat found in Southern Colorado tests positive for rabies

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - On Friday, the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed a bat found in Pueblo near 25th Lane and Everett Road tested positive for rabies.

“Fortunately, this bat did not come in contact or bite anybody,” stated Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, in a press release.

This prompted health officials to warn residents to stay away from wildlife and make sure their pets are vaccinated against rabies.

“This is a reminder that it is important to keep your pets up-to-date with their rabies vaccinations through a licensed veterinarian as rabies is carried by bats, skunks, raccoons and foxes in Pueblo County,” said Carlton.

The press added that rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal and can also be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into a cut, eyes, nose, or mouth.

To avoid exposure to rabies:

Never touch a bat or any other wild animal.

If you are bitten by a bat or other wild animal, wash the bite thoroughly with soap and water, and then contact both your physician and the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Make sure your pets are vaccinated against rabies. Keep in mind that vaccines not administered by a licensed veterinarian are not considered valid vaccinations in the State of Colorado, including Pueblo County.

If your pet has been exposed to wildlife contact your veterinarian and report the incident to the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

Protect your dog from wildlife by walking your dog on a leash.

