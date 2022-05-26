Advertisement

WANTED: Murder suspect last seen north of Colorado in Cheyenne Tuesday night

Davin Darayle Saunders
Davin Darayle Saunders(Scottsbluff PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHEYENNE, Colo. (KKTV) - A murder suspect is on the run from authorities in Nebraska.

Police in Cheyenne, Wyoming are reporting they believe Davin Darayle Saunders was in their jurisdiction Tuesday night at a Walmart following a disturbance with a gun. When police tried to make contact with Saunders, he had fled the area on foot. Saunders is wanted by police in Scottsbluff for multiple homicide-related charges.

“Saunders is described as a black male, 5′11″, 190-200 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair,” police wrote on Facebook. “He has numerous tattoos, to include tattoos on both inner forearms, a script tattoo across his upper chest, a tattoo of script on the right side of the neck that has a star at the beginning and at the end of the text, and a flaming skull tattoo above the navel. Saunders has an extensive history of violence and should be considered armed and dangerous. Please contact local law enforcement at (307) 637-6525 should you see Saunders.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Scottsbluff Communications Center at (308) 632-7176 or Crime Stoppers at (308) 632-STOP or crimestoppers@scottsbluff.org.

Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 9:45 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were dispatched to Walmart located at 580 Livingston...

Posted by Cheyenne Police Department on Wednesday, May 25, 2022

