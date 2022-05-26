Think ‘hairy’! CDOT kicks off new motorcycle safety campaign

DENVER (KKTV) - CDOT wants motorcyclists to think HAIRY this summer.

Does that get your attention? Good. CDOT wants riders to think of protecting the hair on top of their heads each time they get on their motorcycle.

“Without a helmet, motorcyclist survivability goes down substantially. We want all riders taking the precautions to make sure they return home after each ride,” said Darrell Lingk, director of the Highway Safety Office at CDOT. “No matter how far the ride is, we encourage riders to always wear a helmet.”

2020 was the deadliest year on record for motorcycle fatalities in Colorado with 140, and 2021 wasn’t any better, with a near-record 137. In hopes of appealing to more riders to don those life-saving helmets, CDOT is partnering with barber shop The Cut on Location and bike shop Performance Cycle of Colorado to kick off a new “hairy” safety campaign.

“Riding a motorcycle has become more dangerous each year,” said Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Taking the key precautions like wearing a helmet and passing the training for your license is imperative for all of our riders on Colorado’s roads.”

“We are thrilled to partner with CDOT again this year to spread the word about motorcycle safety,” said Nichole Waddill, co-owner of Performance Cycle. “It’s important that every motorcycle rider on Colorado’s roads is protected by wearing a helmet.”

CDOT wants to remind all riders: the only cuts they should be getting are at a barber shop!

More safety tips for riders provided by CDOT:

- Get a license endorsement. Getting a motorcycle license endorsement keeps the motorcyclist in compliance with state law and verifies the motorcyclist has the basic skills to operate a motorcycle on a roadway.

- Wear proper gear. Proper gear includes a helmet, boots that cover the ankles, riding pants and jacket, gloves and eye protection.

- Receive professional training. All motorcyclists can receive professional training. Long time riders are encouraged to attend training classes for a refresher every few years.

- Follow all traffic laws. All motorcyclists are required to follow the rules of the road. In Colorado, lane splitting is illegal.

- Ride sober. Even one drink can decrease reaction times, coordination, vision, judgement and concentration, all of which are crucial when operating a motorcycle.

