Serious crash involving a motorcyclist closes a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash involving a motorcyclist closed down a busy intersection in Colorado Springs Wednesday night.

Just before 6 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Barnes Road and Tutt Boulevard on the northeast side of the city. As of 6:30 p.m., police were asking the public to avoid the area as they investigate. At that time, the entire intersection was closed.

Details on how seriously the motorcyclist was injured were not immediately available. Other information on how many vehicles were involved was still under investigation.

As more details become available, this article will be updated.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.