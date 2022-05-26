Husband of teacher killed during Texas school shooting dies of heart attack

(Gray News) - The husband of Irma Garcia, a fourth grade teacher killed during the Uvalde school shooting, has reportedly died of a heart attack, two days after the attack.

Joe and Irma Garcia were high school sweethearts who were married for 24 years.

A family member said that they believe Joe Garcia “died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear.”

They leave behind four children.

