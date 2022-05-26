Deputies searching for Pueblo shooting suspect in La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Elm and Canal area to stay in their homes while deputies search for a suspect who could be armed.

The suspect was involved in a shooting in Pueblo earlier Thursday morning. No information about the shooting has been released at the time of this writing; 11 News has placed calls with the Pueblo Police Department for more details.

State Patrol confirmed there was a police chase in Pueblo around 7 a.m. but it’s not known for certain yet if that chase is connected with the suspect in Otero County.

May 26, 2022 09:50. North La Junta residents near Elm and Canal are advised to secure their homes as we are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting in Pueblo this morning. No description of suspect at this time believed to be armed with a handgun. A reverse 911 outgoing — Otero County Sheriff - Colorado (@OteroSheriff) May 26, 2022

