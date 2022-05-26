Advertisement

Deputies searching for Pueblo shooting suspect in La Junta

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:05 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA JUNTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents in the Elm and Canal area to stay in their homes while deputies search for a suspect who could be armed.

The suspect was involved in a shooting in Pueblo earlier Thursday morning. No information about the shooting has been released at the time of this writing; 11 News has placed calls with the Pueblo Police Department for more details.

State Patrol confirmed there was a police chase in Pueblo around 7 a.m. but it’s not known for certain yet if that chase is connected with the suspect in Otero County.

Editor’s note: Though the tweet says 9:50, we believe that is a typo and was meant to be 8:50 a.m.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

