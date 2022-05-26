Colorado man arrested in 4 homicides, all committed in 2022

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old man is accused in a string of killings in El Paso and Pueblo counties in April.

Carlos Diaz was arrested in Pueblo May 19.

The homicides were carried out on the following dates and locations:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Investigation began on April 21, 2022 / Homicide of Anthony Moore

20000 Block of Longhorn Point in unincorporated El Paso County

Pueblo Police Department

Investigation began on April 25, 2022 / Homicide of Manuel Zegarelli

10th Street and North Hudson Avenue, Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Police Department

Investigation began on April 25, 2022 / Homicide of Vehto Finnell-Vigil

100 block of East 24th Street, Pueblo, CO

Colorado Springs Police Department

Investigation began on April 25, 2022 / Homicide of Unidentified Male

Airport Road and Murray Road, Colorado Springs, CO

We are currently writing this article; keep refreshing this page.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.