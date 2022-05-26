Coloradans still traveling for Memorial Day weekend despite high gas prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Coloradans are still planning to travel for Memorial Day weekend despite the high gas prices.

11 News spoke with AAA Colorado, who said this Memorial Day weekend is expected to be the busiest in three years. 8.3% more Americans are traveling this year over last, bringing travel volumes in line with where they were in 2017.

“Denver is actually the number seven destination for travelers across the country for Memorial Day so not only are people in Colorado going to be out there getting up into the mountains, but we’re going to have a lot of folks come in from out of state,” said Cassie Tanner of AAA Colorado.

According to AAA gas data, gas prices in Colorado on Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend are on average $4.23 a gallon, more than a dollar as compared to last year.

“Coloradans are adjusting their travel plans because of gas prices. That doesn’t mean they are not going to travel, it just means they are making some trade offs. They might stay in a cheaper hotel, they may not travel as far from home or they might bring a picnic to have on the road instead of eating out at a restaurant,” said Tanner.

AAA reports gas prices for Memorial Day will be the highest on record. Colorado has some of the cheapest gas in the country as of Thursday, with Colorado’s gas prices still below the national average of $4.60.

AAA Colorado says travel is really going to ramp up on Thursday until Tuesday for the holiday weekend. Expect travel times to be about double of what they typically are.

“Try to plan when you’re leaving around those non-peak times. This Thursday, if you’re going in the afternoon, you’re going to be sitting in traffic. But, if you’re leaving early in the morning on Thursday or Friday, or after 9pm, those are going to be your best times to travel,” said Tanner.

