CDPHE identifies presumptive monkeypox case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Public Health Laboratory has confirmed a presumptive monkeypox case. They are awaiting a CDC confirmation.

CDPHE says the person who acquired the virus recently traveled to Canada where the outbreak of monkeypox is occurring. That person is cooperating with state and local public health epidemiologists who are investigating and notifying people who may have been exposed.

The presumptive case is young adult male who sought care in the Denver area, and a man who has sex with men. He is isolating at home with his condition improving.

There are currently no other presumptive positive monkeypox cases in Colorado.

The risk to the public continues to be low. Anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case can acquire monkeypox, people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported, or men who have sex with other men, are currently at a higher risk for monkeypox exposure.

CDPHE says Coloradans should be aware of symptoms and prevention. Monkeypox often begins with fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and exhaustion. A rash develops within one to three days after the onset of fever. That often leads to the spread on the faces and other parts of the body. In recent cases the rash often starts in the genital or perinatal area. The rash can look like syphilis or herpes.

The incubation period for monkeypox is usually seven to 14 days but can range from less than five to 21 days. Most people recover within two to four weeks.

CDPHE say Coloradans can help prevent the spread of monkeypox by avoiding close physical contact with individuals who have acquired monkeypox, wearing a high-quality mask if they will be spending time in close contact with someone experiencing symptoms of monkeypox, and contacting a health care provider as soon as possible if they experience symptoms.

“We want to reassure Coloradans that the risk to the public is low, but we also want them to know of the symptoms so that we can catch other cases as soon as possible,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “We are grateful for the collaborative efforts of the CDC, local public health agencies, and health care providers in learning about, treating, and investigating this case.”

Two vaccines are available for the prevention of monkeypox, and Colorado is requesting vaccines from the federal government. The vaccines can be used to prevent infection or decrease the severity of infection among those who have had a high-risk exposure.

